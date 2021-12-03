Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates through to group stage after LPRC Oilers withdraw

Orlando Pirates have advanced to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after their play-off opponents LPRC Oilers withdrew from the second leg.

In a communication from Bucs' media department, the Liberians have opted out of the annual competition. The Soweto giants, though, were favourites to make it to the next phase of the competition after winning the first leg 2-0 at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

What have Bucs said?

"Kindly note that we have been informed of the withdrawal of LPRC Oilers from the Caf Confederation Cup this season," read a statement from Pirates.

"Consequently, the media briefing scheduled for Friday, December 3 ahead of this weekend's fixture, Orlando Pirates and LPRC Oilers has been cancelled."

In Monrovia, the South Africans registered a 2-0 win to stand a great chance of making it to the group stage. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored for the visitors after 43 minutes to ensure they had the advantage going to the break.

The second goal came in the 90th minute thanks to Fortune Makaringe, who capitalized on poor marking and defensive frailties of the hosts to find the back of the net.



Oilers have also released a statement to the media confirming their withdrawal.

The supporters had anticipated seeing their team complete the job at home on Sunday but it will not be the case.

Meanwhile, the Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids-led charges failed to replicate their victory in the continental assignment at home after playing out a goalless draw with visitors Baroka at the Orlando Pirates Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The hosts had numerous chances to grab maximum points, but their wastefulness in front of the goal came back to haunt them as they dropped two crucial points.

The result saw Pirates remain seventh on the league standings - three points behind second-placed Chiefs. Baroka moved up to the 14th spot on the log and they will face Swallows on December 8.

The next assignment for the former champions will be a tricky fixture away to AmaZulu.

The latter are winless in their last three matches where they have had to settle for draws. But they are unbeaten in the last five matches which places them eighth on the table with 17 points.