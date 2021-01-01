Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates ready for tough conditions - Davids

Interestingly, the Pirates coach’s remarks are contrary to what his boss Josef Zinnbauer feels about the playing surface and travelling

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids is refusing to complain about the challenges they have encountered in Botswana ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup play-off, first leg clash against Jwaneng Galaxy at Gaborone National Stadium.

The Buccaneers arrived in Gaborone to be confronted by searing heat and pitch conditions they are not used to.

With coach Josef Zinnbauer pointing at the National Stadium's playing surface and travelling from Johannesburg as obstacles to a win, Davids is not looking for excuses as they seek to reach the group stage.

The Pirates assistant coach also says they have had enough time to prepare for Sunday’s match after their 2-0 Premier Soccer League win over Cape Town City last Tuesday.

“It is always good to get a feel of the pitch, the conditions, the climate and what we are going to be facing on Sunday against Jwaneng Galaxy,” Davids told Pirates’ media.

“As compared to our previous games, we had four days to prepare so the players are quite fresh. We are just getting used to the heat, getting used to the pitch which is not what we are used to. The players are ready. We are up for it.

“We know we are coming for a fight. You know they are a physical side and we are up for it to get a good result in this away leg. The plan is to attack and we can’t play this match hoping to get a zero-zero draw or concede.

“We have to go and try to score because it is very important to get that away goal or more. So our plan is to definitely go out there and take the game to them.”

Article continues below

Going into Sunday’s match after having last been involved in competitive action five days earlier, Pirates’ opponent's Galaxy have not enjoyed much time to earn some match fitness.

The Botswana Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and has not been running since February 2020.

Galaxy have only managed to play four games since then, including home and away Caf Champions League fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns.