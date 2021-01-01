Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates' opponents Raja Casablanca to file complaint against Kenyan referee

Interestingly, the Moroccans’ protest comes after the Buccaneers coach also expressed his displeasure at the officiating

Raja Casablanca have stated they will lodge a formal complaint with Caf against the performance of Kenyan centre referee Peter Waweru during Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

The North Africans felt Waweru made errors which influenced the result of the game from which they scored an important away goal.

Waweru was being assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot and Frank Komba from Tanzania.

“Raja Club Athletic will send a note of protest to Caf following the poor performance by Kenyan referee Peter Waweru in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals,” Raja said in a statement.

“The referee’s mistakes had a direct impact on the final result as he denied Raja Club Athletic a penalty following a clear handball offence [in the 48th minute] and saved the opponent’s goalkeeper by offside [in the 24th minute].

“While condemning the poor performance of the referee, Raja Club Athletic would like to recall the previous instances where the club faced similar difficulties, either during the present Caf Confederation Cup campaign, or the previous editions of Caf Competitions.”

Interestingly, while Raja felt that Waweru’s errors benefitted the opposition, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer also believes that the Moroccans had gained from the referee’s mistakes.

Zinnbauer says DR Congo forward Ben Malango’s hour mark equaliser for the visitors was a result of an illegitimate call by Waweru.

“The goal that Casablanca scored from should have been a foul, but I don't think the ref was well-sighted,” said Zinnbauer as per News24.

“Malango is a very good striker with top skills and he had a very good game. When he gets chances, he scores most of the time.”

Pirates now plan to visit the Green Devils for Sunday’s second leg hoping that Malango’s away goal will not come back to haunt them.

“We want to go there and we're looking forward to the game. We want to go forward to the semi-finals. Both teams have quality players and it's going to be a big game that no one wants to lose,” Zinnbauer said.