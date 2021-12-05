Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates learn potential group stage opponents as Marumo Gallants bow out

Orlando Pirates have learned their potential group stage opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup after play-off round matches were played on Sunday.



The Buccaneers progressed to the group stage after their play-off round opponents Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) Oilers withdrew from the tournament on Friday with Bucs leading 2-0 on aggregate.



However, Pirates' PSL rivals, Marumo Gallants bowed out of the tournament after being eliminated by DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe, who won the tie 1-0 on aggregate on Sunday afternoon.



Bucs have now been joined by Mazembe, Zambian side Zanaco, Tanzanian champions Simba SC, Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, Cameroonian side Coton Sport, Niger's USGN and AS Otoho of Congo-Brazzaville.



While Egyptian clubs Al Masry and Pyramids, Algerian outfit JS Saoura, Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien, Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Moroccan side RS Berkane have also reached the group stage.



The match between Algerian side JS Kabylie and Eswatini’s Royal Leopards was not played on Sunday due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Caf has stated that a new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course, while Enyimba FC secured a 2-0 win over Libya's Al Iittihad at home in the second-leg clash on Sunday.



The first-leg game did not take place due to off-field issues and African football's governing body is expected to announce a new date for the first-leg encounter in due course.



Caf is yet to announce when the group stage draw will take place.