Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates did not deserve to lose to RS Berkane - Kerr

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr was left impressed with Orlando Pirates' tactic of taking the game to RS Berkane and insists the latter did not deserve to win the Caf Confederation Cup.

Bucs and the Orange Boys met on Friday at the Godswill Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria and after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, the Moroccan side went on to win 5-4 in the resulting penalty shootout.

However, the 55-year-old insists the Soweto heavyweights have themselves to blame for failing to win the continental trophy.



The Birds coach was particularly critical of Deon Hotto, who he believes should improve his finishing.

"Finishing was their [Orlando Pirates'] downfall, Hotto had two one v one situations and has to do better," Kerr told GOAL.

"I was impressed with Pirates, they didn’t sit back; they took the game to the opponents who I believe wanted to go to the extra time.



"Fortunately, they got a penalty but didn’t deserve to win as they did.

"I don't think Pirates keeper [Richard Ofori] had a save to make. Their keeper [Akbi Hamiani] saved them; he was the busier of the two."

The Buccaneers have struggled for consistency domestically and the former defender opined what their main undoing has been the whole season.

"Like all South African clubs, Pirates all need to find a 20-goal striker, clinical finishing is a must here. It frustrates the hell out of me," he added.

Meanwhile, Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi also believes his side deserved to win the final against the North Africans in normal time because of the chances they created.

Article continues below

"I’m very sad for our team. We lost the final and we lost a match that we shouldn’t have lost," he told the media.

"It’s a match that we should’ve won in normal time – the story of our season: you create so many chances, you dominate the match, you just don’t do what’s most important, putting the ball in the net."



Pirates now return to domestic action with three catch-up games to play after their continental campaign. Should they get favourable results in each of them, they still have an outside chance of third place on the league table and another shot at the Confed Cup.