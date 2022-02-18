Caf Confederation Cup: 'Orlando Pirates know where they are going' - Davids ahead of Al-Ittihad clash

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids is positive the team will be going to familiar territory to play Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad in the Caf Confederation Cup fixture scheduled for Sunday evening at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Bucs defeated JS Saoura 2-0 in their Group B matchday one at Orlando Stadium when Happy Jele scored for the hosts after three minutes, before Deon Hotto set up Bandile Shandu for the second in the 66th minute.

On Wednesday, Pirates were involved in a PSL game against Golden Arrows, where they played out a goalless draw.

What is Davids expecting on Sunday?

"We already have some [Al-Ittihad] matches downloaded from the analyst but we as coaches, our focus was fully on the Golden Arrows game and we will start analysing them now," the tactician told the media as quoted by Sowetan.

"But our analysts have already done the work and they have some details about the team. Definitely a better team so far if you compare them to JS Saoura.

"It is a very tough opponent that we are going to face, but what is familiar is that we are going to the same stadium where we played last season against Al-Ahly Benghazi.

"So we know where we are going and what type of pitch we are going to play. It is just now finalising the finer details of the team, how they play and how we can approach the game.

"But it will be a tough game coming up."

What is the condition of Pirates players?

"This is the first time where we have 95 to 98% player availability," Davids continued.

"Everyone is back and you could see a difference in the training sessions where everybody is fighting for a place and in the first round we did not have that. A lot of players were not available and the team is moving in the right direction."

Royal Leopards are the other team that is in Group B and will be playing JS Saoura the other game in the pool.