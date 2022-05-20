Caf Confederation Cup: Ofori underlines importance of Orlando Pirates' victory in final against RS Berkane

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has underlined the importance of winning Friday's Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Barakane, stating it is the only way to ensure the team will be remembered.

While the Premier Soccer League side made it to the final after eliminating Al Ahly Tripoli, their counterpart from the Botola Pro League went past TP Mazembe to reach the last hurdle to be staged in Uyo, Nigeria.

The 28-year-old Ghana international believes the final is a great opportunity to create history and Bucs should not let it slip away.

"We need to finish this tournament in good shape and not just by being part of the final," Ofori told reporters ahead of the game.

"It is not what we’re looking for, we need to win, we need to win this tournament because as the coach said earlier, it’s what the players always talk about – no one remembers finalists, whether you make it to the final, they won’t remember.

"The only time they remember is when you’re making it, that’s the only time when they will remember this is the Orlando Pirates team that played in the final last season. The only thing that people remember is the people that create history, that lift the trophy."

The West African believes if they win the trophy, they will make the club and country proud as opposed to just making it to the final without winning it.

"We all know about that and as players, we always talk about it. Since I joined the club, the club has been in finals two times – with coach Eric Tinkler we’ve been to the final but no one remembers. That is the clear message for us the players: ‘If we want the people to talk about us, we need to win'," Ofori continued.

"We can’t just go to the final and say we’re happy. No! We want more! That’s the clear message, we need to win. So that in many years to come when they talk about the club’s history, this group of players will be mentioned also.

Article continues below

"That’s what we always talk about, that’s the message. We want to win, we want to make the club and country proud."

The game will kick off at 21.00 South African time.