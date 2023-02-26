Caf Confederation Cup: Marumo Gallants humbled by USM Alger ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Marumo Gallants suffered their maiden in the Caf Confederation Cup Group A when they lost 2-0 to USM Alger on Sunday night.

Goals from Meziane and Belaid earned Gallants the win

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had won two games in a row

The Limpopo side will now face off with Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were narrowly defeated by the former Algerian champions at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria.

Gallants were able to contain Alger in the opening 30 minutes of the game, but the hosts upped the tempo towards the half-time break.

The hosts broke deadlock in the 39th minute when Abderrahmane Meziane beat goalkeeper Washington Arubi with a decent finish to hand Alger a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Arubi was the busier of the two keepers after the restart as the Zimbabwean shot-stopper pulled off decent saves to deny Meziane and Tumisang Orebonye.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had a rare chance which fell for Celimpilo Ngema who was denied at the near-post by keeper Oussama Benbot.

The momentum was with the Union in the closing stages and Zineddine Belaid headed home Saadi Radouani's free-kick in the 89th minute to seal Alger's 2-0 victory over Gallants.

ALL EYES ON: Ranga Chivaviro who was in good form coming into the match against the North African side.

The 30-year-old striker had scored three goals in two Group A matches, but he was contained by Alger's solid defence throughout the match.

Despite failing score, Chivaviro remains the Confederation Cup top scorer with three goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is Gallants' maiden defeat in Group A having defeated Libya's Al Akhdar and Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo in their first two matches.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are now placed second on the group standings - a point behind Alger with three matches left.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in South Africa on March 8 and the PSL side will be banking on home ground advantage.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now renew their Nedbank Cup rivalry with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Last 16 clash on Thursday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

This will be the third meeting between the two clubs in the lucrative tournament with Gallants having defeated Masandawana in the 2020-21 semi-finals and they went on to clinch the trophy.

However, Sundowns got their revenge in last season's Nedbank Cup final as they were crowned champions after overcoming Bahlabane Ba Ntwa 2-1.