Caf Confederation Cup - Horoya AC vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Clever Boys cannot afford to drop points against HAC, who need either a draw or victory in order to reach the quarter-finals

Horoya AC are set to lock horns with in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C match at Stade du 28 Septembre on Sunday.

The Guinean champions remain undefeated in the group stage having drawn 0-0 with Malian giants AC Djoliba in their previous match.

Lamine N'Diaye's side will advance to the quarter-finals if they avoid a defeat against a struggling Wits outfit.

The Clever Boys remain winless in their debut appearance in the group stage having lost 2-1 to Libyan outfit Al Nasr in the previous game.

Gavin Hunt will be keen to ensure that Wits' slim hopes of reaching the knockout phase stay alive with a win against the 1978 Caf African Cup Winners' Cup winners.

Game Horoya AC vs Bidvest Wits Date Sunday, January 26 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be televised in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Bidvest Wits Facebook page N/A

Horoya's Senegalese coach N'Diaye will look to the well-travelled centre forward Aristide Bance and DR Congolese attacker Heritier Makambo in the clash.

Bance and Makambo have both scored in the group stage and they could be key to the Conakry giants' victory.

Nicknamed HAC, Horoya are sitting at the top of the Group C standings and they need a point to secure their spot in the knockout phase with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Wits' slim hopes may rest on their key striker Gift Motupa, who is yet to score in the group stage despite having netted six times in the qualifying rounds.



Hunt is expected to hand Haashim Domingo a starting berth after the attacking midfielder scored the Students' only goal in this stage against Al Nasr.

The Clever Boys are placed fourth on the Group C standings and they will climb up to the third place if they defeat Horoya and the result between Djoliba and Al Nasr goes their way.

Match Preview

Horoya are undefeated at home in this season's Confederation Cup having won all three of their games in Guinea.

They have done well defensively keeping two clean sheets out of three games, while scoring eight goals in the process.

On the other hand, Wits have a poor away record as they have registered three defeats and one win in this season's competition.

They have struggled in front of goal netting only three goals in four games and conceded five on the road.

This will be the second meeting between Horoya and Wits with the two teams having played to a 0-0 draw in Johannesburg last month.

