Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba will finish TS Galaxy in Aba - Ojo

The former Sunshine Stars forward tells Goal the People’s Elephant will be going all out for a big win in the first leg

forward Dayo Ojo has stated the People’s Elephant will work towards getting a healthy lead in their Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first leg tie against TS Galaxy this weekend in Aba.

Usman Abd'Allah's men will host the Rockets in the first leg this weekend with the return leg scheduled for a week later.

Ojo told Goal going by the manner Enyimba were edged out of the by Al Hilal, they would want to get a good result in Aba that would make the second leg a mere formality this time around.

“We are going to finish the job in Aba and go to just to enjoy ourselves,” Ojo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Our inability to get a good home result against Al Hilal in the Champions League affected us, we don’t want the same to repeat itself against TS Galaxy.”

Despite their numerical advantage, Enyimba could only muster a barren draw in their first leg, first-round tie against Al Hilal.

The Sudanese club snatched a 1-0 victory in the return leg and that marked the end of the journey for the People’s Elephant in the continent’s premium club competition.

The winners of the play-offs will progress to the group stage of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.