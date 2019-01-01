Caf Confederation Cup: Enyimba and Zanaco ease into group stages, Kotoko eliminated

Asante Kotoko's elimination was amongst the few major upsets in the Caf Confederation Cup action this weekend

Former African Champions Enyimba cruised to the group stages of the after thrashing South African second-tier side TS Galaxy 2-1 in the second-leg tie on Sunday afternoon at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Darkwah and Martins Usule both scored for the visitors while the hosts got a consolation goal in the 89th minute, making the aggregate score 4-2.

With the win, the Peoples' Elephant - who were knockout in the semis in 2018 - return to the group stages of this competition and will hope to go all the way this time around.

Fellow Nigerian counterparts, Enugu Ranges, will also join Enyimba in the Group stages courtesy of the away goals' rule after their 1-0 win in the second-leg against ASC Kara at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Chinonso Eziekwe scored the crucial goal for - who lost the first-leg encounter 2-1.

vs San Pedro

Asante Kotoko Supporters in Abidjan ahead of the 2nd leg clash against San Pedro. #CAFCC #CAFCCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9AVKoW2tPm — Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) November 3, 2019

San Pedro caused a major upset by beating and eliminating two-time African Champions Asante Kotoko 2 - 0 in the sides return leg encounter played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

With the win, the Ivorian side progressed to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup in only their second appearance in the competition since making their bow in the 2018/19 campaign.

Goals from Soumaro Cheick and Tidjae Diomande helped The Orange to a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, clinching the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

With this result, the Porcupine Warriors have now failed to reach the group stages of this competition for the second successive year.

Cecafa Teams Eliminated

It hasn’t been a great Caf competitions campaign for Cecafa’s teams.

The region had enjoyed a representation of eight teams in the Preliminary rounds of the Caf and a further nine representatives in the Confederation Cup, but none have managed to progress —reach the group stages of either competition with Kenyan sides - and - and duo - KCCA and Proline- becoming the latest casualties on Sunday.

Zanaco carry Zambia's hopes

Zambian side Zanaco enjoyed an easy ride to the group stages as they thrashed Equatorial Guinea side Cano Sports Academy 5-1 National Heroes Stadium on Sunday.

Rodgers Kola's and Ziya Tembo both bagged braces and Ernest Mbewe solitary strike completed the rout for Zanaco who won the tie 8-2 on aggregate.

Fellow Zambian side, Green Eagles fell short after their 2-1 loss to Hassania Agadir.