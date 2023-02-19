Caf Confederation Cup: Chivaviro matches Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula's exploits as Marumo Gallants edge Lupopo

Ranga Chivaviro continued his scoring form in the Caf Confederation Cup as Marumo Gallants defeated Saint Eloi Lupopo on Sunday.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa netted through Chivaviro and Mvelase

Kabangu scored what proved to be Lupopo's consolation goal

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now take on Alger

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 30-year-old striker helped Bahlabane Ba Ntwa claim an impressive 2-1 win over the DR Congolese side in a Group B clash which took place in Ndola, Zambia.

The game was played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium as Lupopo's home ground, Stade Frédéric Kibassa Maliba does not meet Caf specifications to host international competitive games.

Mpho Mvelase opened the scoring in the 24th minute to hand Gallants lead the visitors doubled their lead through Chivaviro three minutes before the half-time break.

Patou Kabangu pulled one back for Lupopo with eight minutes left on the clock, but the goal proved to be a mere consolation goal as Gallants held on to win 2-1.

ALL EYES ON: Chivaviro, who hails from Ga-Kgapane, Limpopo, as he maintained his scoring form in Africa's secondary club tournament by netting his fourth goal in the competition including one from the qualifying rounds.

The strongly-built player is the Confederation Cup top scorer with three goals having grabbed a brace in Gallants' 4-1 win over Libya's Al Akhdar in their opening Group B clash last weekend.

Chivaviro matched his compatriot Cassius Mailula who is the Caf Champions League top scorer with three goals having grabbed a brace in Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-1 win over Cameroon's Coton Sport in Garoua on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Gallants maintain their lead at the top of the Group B standings with six points from two matches in what is their debut appearance in the group stage.

The Limpopo side is enjoying a dream start to the group stage and they will be hoping to continue their winning run in order to secure a spot in the knockout phase.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now battle it out with USM Alger of Algeria in another Group B match on February 26.

The game is scheduled to be played at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Baraki.