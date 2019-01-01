Bidvest Wits vs Young Buffaloes - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Students are out to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in Eswatini in the Caf Confederation Cup

will welcome Young Buffaloes aiming to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first round first leg clash of the Caf at Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

The Clever Boys are licking their wounds heading to the second leg encounter and will look to find inspiration from their home ground advantage.

Wits opened this year's account with a loss away from home a fortnight ago after they were given a bye in the preliminary round. Coach Gavin Hunt will push his troops to fight harder and bag their second win in all competitions in a week.

Looking at the Eswatini giants, Buffaloes secured a slender 1-0 win at home and their target is to maintain a clean sheet to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Buffaloes reached this stage after defeating Zambian side Buildcon FC 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round tie and will be motivated heading to .

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants are heading into this encounter after bagging a 4-3 win over in Durban last weekend.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Young Buffaloes Date Friday, September 27 Time 19:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will not be televised live in South Africa.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv Now app and Now DStv.com N/A

Squads & Team News

A look at the visitors, coach Domeni Kunene, will push his troops to cause an upset in Braamfontein as they hope to use their away-goal advantage.

The Eswatini outfit is at an advantage after finding the back of the net back home and the coach will want to see Famelo Mbamba maintaining his fine form in front of goal.

On the other hand, Kunene will also draw inspiration from their 2-0 win in the MTN Swazi Premier League over Malanti Chiefs on Tuesday.

Although the Clever Boys coach has always bemoaned their failure to win their home games, they are favourites to clinch a victory in front of their home crowds especially after displaying a gallant fight against the Buccaneers in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Hunt will be pinning his hopes on key players such as Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare as well as his experienced goalkeeper Mhlongo.

This comes after Monare walked away with the PSL Man of the Match accolade last weekend whilst Hotto was on the scoresheet against the Buccaneers.

Match Preview

Article continues below

With the Clever Boys yet to make it into the group stages of continental competitions in their history, Hunt has a tough task ahead of him.

Firstly, he must lead the team to erase their away defeat and also ensure they return to winning ways in Johannesburg.

For the Eswatini side, Buffaloes will be hoping to secure a spot in the next round and keep their hopes alive in the tournament, but they face an uphill battle against an in-form Wits.