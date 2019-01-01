Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits, TS Galaxy discover opponents

The two South African are set to battle it out against clubs from Swaziland and Madagascan as they look to reach the next round

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced fixtures for the next round of the Confederation Cup where South African sides and TS Galaxy have discovered their opponents.

The Clever Boys qualified for the competition after finishing third in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season and will face off against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men will head out to the Kingdom of Eswatini for the first leg scheduled for 13-15 September before hosting the return leg two weeks later.

On the other hand, the National First Division (NFD) side Galaxy will continue with their participation against Madagascan side CNaPS Sport.

Under the guidance of Dan Malesela, Galaxy have reached the Last 32 stage after defeating St Louis Suns of Seychelles via a 2-0 scoreline on aggregate in the first round.

The reigning Nedbank Cup champions will hope to do well and become the first South African club to lift the trophy, but they will first target a spot in the Group Stage.

After tasting two victories in the preliminary stage, the NFD side will be at home for the first leg and will travel away for the second leg.

The 16 winners of the second preliminary round will advance to the play-off round, where they are joined by the 16 losers of the first round.

Meanwhile, the two South African clubs face the possibility of locking horns against a fellow PSL club side in the form of should they reach the next stage.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a 2-1 loss on aggregate to Zambian giants, Green Eagles and will have another chance in the Confederation Cup.

The Full Fixtures:

ESAE (BEN) vs Salitas (BUR)

Al Ittihad (LBA) vs Hassania Agadir (MAR)

Maranatha (TOG) vs Djoliba (MLI)

AS Pelican (GAB) vs Enugu (NGR)

Paradou AC (ALG) vs (TUN)

City (MRI) vs Zanaco (ZAM)

Malindi (ZAN) vs Al Masry (EGY)

AshantiGold (GHA) vs Renaissance Berkane (MAR)

Santoba (GUI) vs San Pedro (CIV)

TS Galaxy (RSA) vs CNaPS Sport (MAD)

Young Buffaloes (SWZ) vs Bidvest Wits (RSA)

Al Khartoum (SUD) vs DC Motema Pembe (COD)

AS Kigali (RWA) vs Proline (UGA)

(KEN) vs US Ben Guerdane (TUN)

Azam (TAN) vs Triangle Utd (ZIM)

Pyramids (EGY) vs CR Belouizdad (ALG)