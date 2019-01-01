Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits to take weakened squad to Djoliba AC – Hunt

The Clever Boys coach has lamented their tight schedule, saying they cannot afford drop their momentum in the league

coach Gavin Hunt has lamented their tight fixture schedule as they are set to get their Caf Confederation Cup campaign underway this Sunday against AC Horoya away from home.

The Clever Boys manager suggested they will travel with a weakened squad to Djoliba AC of Mali next weekend, saying he has to maintain their Premier Soccer League ( ) form.

Wits are four games behind in the league and the former PSL winner has called their upcoming program a nightmare as he struggles to find answers on how he will manage the load.

“Well it's a nightmare for us because we're already four league games behind everybody in our league and with the three games changed in January we're going to 7 games behind," Hunt told the BBC World Service.

"I don't know when we're going to catch these games up. So the domestic league has taken a bit of a battering at the moment.

"I'm thinking of how to do it for next week's game (away to Djoliba in Mali), I'm going to leave five or six big hitters, my best players, here - and go there with a weakened side.

"I've got to do it for that game and see how far we can get. I've got to make those decisions for the team and the club.

"I can't let our domestic form drop off. I still haven't made my mind up but I'm more than likely to leave five of my best players out.

"It's last minute, it's pretty upsetting because we were ok, but now with another three games behind, we're going to be seven games behind.

Article continues below

"We're not a big club, we're a small club, we're punching above our weight but I don't want to take the strain where it affects us domestically because the domestic league is our bread and butter."

Wits currently sit fifth on the log with 16 points from eight games and are fresh from a 1-1 draw against on Tuesday night.

In their next PSL clashes, the Braamfontein-based side will face off against away on December 12, welcome on the 17th and then three days later.