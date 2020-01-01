Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits lose to Djoliba to finish winless

Victory continued to elude the Students who finished winless in their group campaign as the Malians also failed to reach the Last eight

Wits concluded their Caf Confederation Cup Group B campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Djoliba at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Bangaly Sanogo’s 15th-minute goal, as well as Oumar Camara’s strike early in the second half, were enough to help the West African visitors upstage Wits.

The result saw Wits finish their group campaign at the bottom of Group B with just two points as the Johannesburg side went into this match already with a slim chance of progression.

More teams

For Djoliba, it was a futile afternoon as the win did not send them to the quarter-finals where Horoya and Al-Nasr booked tickets from this group.

Djoliba arrived in Johannesburg needing three points but also praying for a heavy defeat to Al-Nasr by Horoya in another Group B match.

Horoya beat Al-Nasr 2-0 in the other Group B encounter.

Article continues below

Djoliba's plan seemed to be working as they dominated Wits from the start with El Hadji Bah setting up Sanogo for the opening goal.

With both sides failing to penetrate each other for the remainder of the first half, Djoliba struck again just a minute after the breather in what could have sapped the energy out of Gavin Hunt's Wits.

David Ekwa fed Camara for the second goal that gave Djoliba total control of the game.