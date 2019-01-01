Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits have to score in the first 10 minutes – Macuphu

The Clever Boys hitman has outlined their plans against UD Songo ahead of their second leg clash on Sunday

striker Mxolisi Macuphu has urged his teammates to respect their Mozambican opponents UD Songo when they host them in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round second-leg match on Sunday.

The Clever Boys forward has also praised their counterparts for playing good football but challenges his teammates to wrap up the encounter as early as possible.

Heading into the clash with a 2-1 win from the opening leg, coach Gavin Hunt’s side just need a draw to secure their place in the group stage.

“It’s about wrapping it up, they are a tough opponent. They play good football, knock the ball around very well,” Macuphu told Goal.

“I think on the day we had a fighting spirit and when you have a coach like Gavin Hunt, he needs that from his players and coming to this one, we will not take it lightly.

“We must get a goal as early as possible in the first half. We are definitely not taking them lightly as I said, we will take the game like any game.

“It’s going to be a real fight from us, we have to push for an early goal and it’s going to be pressure for the strikers to deliver on the day.”

With the Clever Boys yet to reach the group stage of any continental tournament, Hunt will be pinning his hopes on the likes of Macuphu and Deon Hotto, who scored last week.

On the other hand, Hunt and his club have been criticised for not taking the continental tournaments seriously as he used to field weakened teams in the past, but it looks like the experienced manager is gunning for glory this season.

The eagerly anticipated clash will be staged at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday afternoon, getting underway at 15:00 local time.