Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits are shooting themselves in the foot

The Clever Boys have three games to turn their campaign around and two of those will be away from home, but Hunt's men cannot blame anyone

again failed to win at home in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday, drawing 0-0 against fellow strugglers Al-Nasr in their third match.

The draw left them in fourth on the Group C standings with just two points from their opening three encounters.

Horoya AC top the group with seven points while Djoliba are three points behind in second place, and this means the Students will have to work extra hard to enhance their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Gavin Hunt's men had a chance to move to four points on Sunday, but they were let down by their lack of composure in front of goal.

The Clever Boys created more than enough chances to bury Al-Nasr and blow Group C wide open but they failed dismally, leaving their chances of making it past the group stage in doubt.

What's more worrying is that Wits haven't scored since the group phase started, while Al-Nasr scored just once, from the penalty spot, in their three matches.

But looking at Sunday's match, Wits really shot themselves in the foot and they would have themselves to blame should they not qualify for the knockout stages after matchday six.

While they have done well to concede fewer goals than Djoliba and Al-Nasr, this may not help their course if they don't convert their chances.

Hunt has already lamented having a small squad that has to juggle both the domestic and continental football, and the encounter against Al-Nasr showed where his priorities lie.

He hasn't been the man for continental competitions - and his team's struggles thus far are proving the majority of those who have criticised the veteran coach right.

He started several of his best players this season on the bench. Sameehg Doutie, Mxolisi Macuphu, Cole Alexander, S'fiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare all had to watch from the bench as their teammates failed to break the Al-Nasr back four.

If Hunt really wanted to win the match then the abovementioned players would have been in the starting line-up and perhaps rest them in the second half when the points are in the bag.

Article continues below

Hunt must take a leaf from Pitso Mosimane's book despite his squad size - the more the players play together, the more synergy in the team and this could help them in their title race.

As things stand, Wits will need a better game plan and tactics to win their remaining three matches. Two of those matches will be away from home and it would a massive challenge looking at how they have started their campaign.

They need to find their goalscoring boots by turning their dominance into goals; that's if the priority is to go all the way in the competition, but if not, then they should make sure this current form in the Caf Confederation Cup doesn't negatively impact their league form.