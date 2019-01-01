Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits 3-0 Young Buffaloes – Wits capitalize on home advantage

The Clever Boys managed to secure a convincing victory over the side from Eswatini to reach the next stage of the competition

continued with their fine run in all competitions when they thrashed Young Buffaloes 3-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup match on Friday night at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

Following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Buffaloes in their first-leg of their continental clash in Eswatini a fortnight ago, the South Africans managed to bounce back at home.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) giants welcomed the Buffaloes on Friday night at home where they started on a front foot in front of their home crowds.

Wits were looking to bag a victory on home soil following coach Gavin Hunt’s sentiments that they are struggling to win their games in Braamfontein.

Resulting from a birght start, the Clever Boys made it 1-0 through striker Gift Motupa who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and the former striker doubled his tally in the 27th minute.

Resulting from Motupa’s goals, Wits went to the tunnel enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Following their return from the tunnel, the former PSL champions continued to press their visitors but they were reduced to 10 men.

Defender Kegan Ritchie was shown his marching orders for his second bookable offence before Hunt introduced Terrence Dzvukmanja in with 13 minutes to go.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Dzvukamanja made it 3-0 for the hosts thus ensuring they avenged their away defeat.

In the wake of the 2-1 victory on aggregate, the Students have managed to book a spot in the play-off round as they look to reach the group stages of the continental showpiece for the first time.

Meanwhile, their passage into the next stage means they will face opponents that were dispatched from the Caf and the Johannesburg-based side aims to make it to the group stages.