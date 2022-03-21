Caf Confederation Cup: Are Caf referees biased against South African teams? Unhappy Orlando Pirates' fans
Despite Orlando Pirates securing a 2-0 win over JS Saoura and securing passage into the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals, fans were less impressed by the performance of the referee on Sunday.
Kabelo Dlamini and Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored the goals that pushed the 10-man Bucs to the quarters in Algiers as they topped Group B with 12 points from five games.
Malian Mahamadou Keita was in charge of the game and gave Pirates’ Goodman Mosele a red card in the 75th minute after the Bafana Bafana midfielder was booked for the second time.
Sidiki Sidibe and Eric Ayimavo were Keita's assistants, while Sekou Toure was the match official.
The decision irked some fans, who alleged Caf referees have an agenda against South African teams.
While some debated the decisions of the referee, others preferred to focus on the players who impressed for the Sea Robbers, who have made it to the quarter-finals for the second straight season.
Some fans just loved all Sunday's big results after Liverpool, Pirates, and Barcelona all registered victories.
Liverpool progressed into the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City, while Barcelona whitewashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the La Liga El Clasico.
Despite an impressive campaign on the continental stage, some are still not convinced by the technical bench of the Soweto giants.
What are your views on the officiating of South African teams in Africa? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.