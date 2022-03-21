Despite Orlando Pirates securing a 2-0 win over JS Saoura and securing passage into the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals, fans were less impressed by the performance of the referee on Sunday.

Kabelo Dlamini and Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored the goals that pushed the 10-man Bucs to the quarters in Algiers as they topped Group B with 12 points from five games.

Malian Mahamadou Keita was in charge of the game and gave Pirates’ Goodman Mosele a red card in the 75th minute after the Bafana Bafana midfielder was booked for the second time.

Sidiki Sidibe and Eric Ayimavo were Keita's assistants, while Sekou Toure was the match official.

The decision irked some fans, who alleged Caf referees have an agenda against South African teams.

CAF referees are so horrible there's really no justification for that second yellow card to mosele as it was a possible injury to the player. #OrlandoPirates #CAFCC — Tankiso Sfiso Lelosa (@Fusiion_Perkinz) March 20, 2022

The referee didn't get his way @orlandopirates vs JSS #CAFCC — Makhandeni (@MxolisiDumisa) March 20, 2022

Mosele kicks someone and injures himself in the process and comes back to the field only to stay down the ref sees that as time wasting🙄, why he did he come back nayena lomjita if he's not feeling right🙆🏾‍♂️#UpTheBucs #CAFCC #CAFConfederationCup — Bulelani Mpengesi (@Buja3D) March 20, 2022

Caf no ways the refree are so bad #orlandopirates #CAFCC — MASIA (@takimasiya) March 20, 2022

Hell of a game by @orlandopirates!

You beat @JS_Saoura08 with a clean sheet, in their own backyard, with the referee as their 12th man and qualified for the quarter finals of the #CAFCC!

Once And Always!!!

Up The Bucs!!! — Sonyekethwayo (@Malabulabu945) March 20, 2022

Imagine buying a ref and still getting clapped😂😂#CAFCC — Thembinkosi (@a__Blacksheep) March 20, 2022

The officiating in these #CAFCC is very poor for international games 🤮 #Pirates — Siko Schillo Lena (@siko_lena) March 20, 2022

While some debated the decisions of the referee, others preferred to focus on the players who impressed for the Sea Robbers, who have made it to the quarter-finals for the second straight season.

Hotto is total athlete with excellent physical features



#CAFCC — Charles Tshwane (@charles_tshwane) March 21, 2022

Not enough respect and recognition is given to Paseka Mako — Humour Sekela (@SfiChainz) March 20, 2022

The name is Paseka Mako, Deon Hotto played very well as well, defensively we were sound — Msawenkosi (@Sobhuza07) March 20, 2022

Honestly, Paseka Mako and Deon Hottos' energy as a football players 🔥 — Mpontsheng (@mm_mamabolo) March 20, 2022

Some fans just loved all Sunday's big results after Liverpool, Pirates, and Barcelona all registered victories.

Liverpool progressed into the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City, while Barcelona whitewashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the La Liga El Clasico.

What an amazing Sunday full of great matches.



Liverpool through to the #FACup semis. Pirates through to the #CAFCC quarters and Barca dominating #ElClasico



A great way to set up my week 🔥💓💓💓 — Teboho Motaung 🌠💓💙 (@teboho_offical) March 20, 2022

@LFC into the semi final of the #EmiratesFACup @orlandopirates into the quarter finals of #CAFCC and Barcelona teaching Real Zaragoza lite a footballing lesson — جوان👑 🔴 DonGeo (@dongeo80sbaby) March 20, 2022

Despite an impressive campaign on the continental stage, some are still not convinced by the technical bench of the Soweto giants.

@orlandopirates can win 2day but our bench is useless those players are all by themselves there #CAFCC — Makhandeni (@MxolisiDumisa) March 20, 2022

The must fire Mandla, he was supposed to substitute Mosele after the first yellow card because he's been clumsy this game.



Such a small minded coach. Also CSF referees are unfair, how can you yellow card a player who's gone down with possible injury? #CAFCC #orlandopirates — Ayanda Ten_ten (@AyandaMbatha4) March 20, 2022

What are your views on the officiating of South African teams in Africa? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.