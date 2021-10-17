Caf Champions League: Zamalek SC's Carteron on why it's tough playing against Tusker

Zamalek SC head coach Patrice Carteron has explained why it was hard playing against Tusker despite registering a 1-0 victory in the first round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

Achraf Bencharki scored the goal that handed the Egyptian Premier League champions the first leg victory, but Carteron insisted they faced a tougher side even though they emerged winners at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium.

Tough Tusker

"It was a difficult game and we knew facing Tusker was never going to be easy, especially when a lot of their players are playing for the national team. We also did not have time to prepare for this game, so really I am happy how we faced this team," Carteron told Goal.



"We did create many chances and we could have scored two easy goals and we also know it is going to be a tough match next week and we have to prepare ourselves well to finish the job.



"Tusker are really organised well defensively and hard to ask them a lot of questions. They are one of the most difficult teams to face, and being the champions of Kenya is proof that, indeed, they are a good and a very team."

As Carteron acknowledged Tusker was a tough nut to crack, coach Robert Matano said he was not scared by the poor record Kenyan teams have against their North African counterparts."Yes, Kenyan teams have not had good outings in Egypt and North Africa, but it does not scare me. To me, even the away or home ties don't matter. What matters is your ability and capability to get results," Matano told Goal in an interview

"We have not lost anything, the game is still ongoing. It is just the first leg that has ended. As usual, we are expecting unfriendly reception, but it will not deter us from getting a win there.

"We will change [the loss], I have been in this situation many times. It is a matter of players believing in themselves and influences the game.

"They put themselves in the situation and they have to work hard and get out of it. We must come out of it and we will, it is possible and it is going to happen."

Tusker will be in Egypt for the second leg encounter on October 22 as they hope to overturn the home loss and book a group stage slot.