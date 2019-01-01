Caf Champions League: Yanga SC secure late draw against Township Rollers

The Tanzanian side left it late to snatch a draw at home in their first preliminary round match of the Caf inter-club competition

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC came from a goal down to pick a 1-1 draw against visiting Township Rollers of Botswana in the Caf on Saturday.

The Mwinyi Zahera's charges have not had the best preparation, and it took them just seven minutes to realise that.

Shaky defending allowed Phenyo Serameng into the danger zone, and he did not waste the opportunity of silencing the home fans.

Yanga fought for an equalizer, but it never came in the first half as the strikers failed to capitalise on the created chances.

It was quiet and nervy at the stands, as the home team seemingly headed for a defeat. With about five minutes to go, the ambience changed when the home team was awarded a penalty.

Paul Sibomana held his nerves to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and ensure the spoils were shared.

In the second leg, which will be played after two weeks, the East African side will have to win away or get a high scoring draw to advance to the next round.