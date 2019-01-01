Caf Champions League: Wydad Casablanca are stubborn – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Masandawana manager is confident their time will come to get a win in Casablanca

coach Pitso Mosimane is hoping to bag his first win in as they visit for their second Caf match in Group C on Saturday night.

The Masandawana manager is hoping to make it two wins in a row in the competition after beating Petro Luanda 3-0 at home last weekend but admits it is not easy in Casablanca, saying their hosts are stubborn.

On the other hand, ‘Jingles’ added that they will monitor Themba Zwane, who is recovering from an injury as he looks to have his experienced players for the encounter.

“A good result for us is a win. The history is not on our side but there is always a first time for everything,” Mosimane told the media.

“We have got to try and win here because it is very difficult to win against Wydad in Casablanca but we never know, we have to try.

“They know how to play the Champions League, they have the experience. I saw 45 minutes of their game away to USM Alger and USM scored early but I knew Wydad would score.”

Moreover, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) manager will hope to have ‘Mshishi’ fully fit for the clash on Saturday night, but the coach is not certain whether he will be ready or not.

“He (Zwane) is yet to play a game in a very long time. We will see how he is,” Mosimane added.

“He started to train fully with the team just a day before the game so let’s see him again and see how far ready he is.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Zwane’s return could be a massive boost for the Tshwane giants as they hope to bag their fourth win in a row in all competitions.

The clash will be staged at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca and gets underway at 21:00.