Caf Champions League wrap: Al Ahly and Esperance dominate, Raja stuns AS Vita

The Egyptian champions and defending Caf CL winners secured comfortable wins, while the Moroccans managed a smash and grab win in Congo

bounced back from their matchday one defeat of the Caf by picking up dominant 2-1 victory over Al Hilal Omdurman.

The Red devils totally controlled the game from start to finish at the Al Ahly Stadium, and could and should have scored more.

First-half strikes from Hussein El Shahat and Ramadan Sobhi in the 15th and 37 minutes gave the Egyptian giants a two-goal lead, while an Athar Eltahir strike in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Sudanese outfit.

In , Esperance defeated ’s JS Kabylie 1-0 in Rades to move top of Group D.

Regardless of their dominance, the Tunis outfit couldn’t break down their North African neighbours in the first-half. The flow of the game continued like it went in the first 45 minutes and it looked like both sides will settle for a point.

However, Esperance were handed a lifeline from 12 yards after they were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Anice Badri kept his composure to score the penalty, which was enough to pick up maximum points on the night.

In the earlier fixture between AS and , the Moroccans were on the back foot for majority of the encounter but still won the game through Soufiane Rahimi, three minutes after half-time.

The Congolese outfit failed to respond, and remain rooted to the bottom of Group D.

The action continues on Saturday and Sunday in the continent’s most prestigious club competition.