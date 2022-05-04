Caf Champions League winner Lane accuses Orlando Pirates players of not caring about club badge

Former Orlando Pirates defender Gavin Lane has taken a swipe at the Buccaneers players as he that 'they don’t care about the club badge.'

This comes after Pirates lost 1-0 away at relegation threatened TS Galaxy on Monday in what further complicated their Premier Soccer League top-three chances.

The Buccaneers are now winless in their last three matches, but they have performed well in the Caf Confederation Cup where they have reached the semi-finals.

Lane has questioned Pirates players’ “determination” as they now risk the grim prospect of missing out on playing continental football next season by finishing outside the top-three on the PSL table.

“In Africa [Caf Confederation Cup] they seem to want to play and do well there and are getting results,” Lane told Sowetan Live.

“But when they come to the league, they look like there is no determination, nothing ... and they don’t care about the Pirates badge and they don’t care about anything. Players are going onto the field and for them, it is a soccer game.

“There is no passion for the game anymore. Everything is gone out of their determination or the fight to win matches and things like that. It is so sad, I mean you want to try and get some points to at least get into second on the log, but you go and lose to a side that was languishing at the bottom.

“We played with passion before. What we see is that they don’t care whether they lose or not. We used to fight each other in the dressing room even when we missed chances like that. We had determination. We wanted to go out and win matches. But it doesn’t look anything like that now and it is sad.”

Lane has gone on to speculate what could be the problem in the Pirates camp which has left them struggling in recent games.

The retired defender, who was part of Pirates' 1995 Caf Champions League title winning side, also stated that Bucs players are only focused on money.

“I don’t know what to say, maybe the players are thinking about the end of the season," the former AmaZulu FC player added.

“They think: ‘we are getting tired, we are all happy but we don’t mind whether we win or lose, no problem’.

"Obviously, something is not going right because at a big team like Pirates, you have to show some determination and a will to win. Players are just going there to get salaries now.”

Pirates now shift their focus to the Confederation Cup as they travelled to Libya for Sunday’s semi-final, first leg clash against Al Ahli Tripoli.