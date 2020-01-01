Caf Champions League: Why Mamelodi Sundowns will easily progress into the knockout stage

Goal explains why Masandawana will book their place in the quarter-finals with two games to spare

are on the cusp of qualifying for this season's Caf knockout phase.

Tshwane giants are set to welcome Algerian champions, USM Alger at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A victory for Sundowns will see them impressively secure their place in the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Goal explains why Masandawana will qualify with ease:

Unbeatable At Home

Sundowns boast one of the longest unbeaten home runs in the Champions League at the moment under their accomplished coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Group C leaders have become difficult to beat at home as they are undefeated in their last 16 matches having recorded 12 victories and four draws.

On the other hand, Alger have been bad travellers in the competition in recent years having won only two of their last 10 away Champions League matches.



Sundowns will prove too strong for Alger, who remain winless in Group C having recorded two draws and one defeat which came against Masandawana in Blida last month.

Favourable Fixtures

An away match against the group's whipping boys, Petro de Luanda would then follow for the Brazilians after their clash with Alger later this month.

The Angolan champions are currently placed fourth on the group standings - winless in three games and they could be knocked out of the tournament this weekend as they prepare to host , who beat them 4-1 last month.

By the time Petro face Sundowns, who thrashed them 3-0 on matchday one in Tshwane, they could be having nothing to play for with undefeated Masandawana ready to add to their woes.



Sundowns would travel to Angola searching for a victory which would boost their chances of finishing as group winners and start their quarter-final campaign away in the first-leg.

This is before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Moroccan giants Wydad where Mosimane's side could be searching for either a win or a draw in order to finish as group winners.



Masandawana have already held Wydad to a goalless draw in and they would be confident of ending their group stage campaign undefeated.