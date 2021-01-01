Caf Champions League: When is Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg between Wekundu wa Msimbazi of Tanzania and Amakhosi from South Africa

Simba SC will face a daunting task when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the return leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday, May 22.

The Msimbazi giants suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Amakhosi in the first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday and will require a massive victory to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired the home side to victory in the first leg, and the deserved win also saw the PSL giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season’s Champions League and put one foot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has refused to throw in the towel despite the 4-0 thrashing and has insisted they still have a chance to overturn the result when they face off at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“Anything can happen because this is football,” Da Rosa told Goal. “We are not happy with the outcome but we still have hope.

“It is important to believe we can overturn the result but for the result to change in our favour, then we must also be the best team of the day, we must produce a good game to stand a chance.”

On his part, Simba spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed they are going to shock Africa and the world by qualifying for the semi-final.

“I will be the last person to believe this squad [Simba SC] has been eliminated from the Champions League. This Simba is going to shock Africa and the world,” Manara said.

“We will be back at home with a resounding and an earthquake-like response and a big shock will hit those who are laughing at us now. Prepare psychologically for this early.

“Simba will qualify for the Champions League's semi-final.”

The 4-0 loss is the biggest Simba have suffered in the recent past despite facing big sides. In the group stage, Simba picked up surprising wins against Al Ahly and AS Vita and finished as the winners of the group.

The Msimbazi giants will have to devise ways to stop the marauding Chiefs forwards, who were impressive throughout the first leg and should have even scored more goals.

Going into the Simba game, Chiefs had not tasted victory in four straight league games and were placed 10th on the PSL log, five points above the relegation zone.

After centre-back Mathoho grabbed Chiefs’ opener, he is now on three goals and among the top-scorers in this competition this season. He is also Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Champions League with six goals after overtaking Knowledge Musona.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League quarter-final return-leg clash will kick off at 16:00 on Saturday.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels May 22 16:00 EAT Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, the Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the 11th-largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar es Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

The National Stadium was renamed Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24, 2020, after a short illness and was the third President of the East African nation.