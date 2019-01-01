Caf Champions League: What went wrong for Orlando Pirates against Green Eagles?

Goal assesses Bucs' performances against Tonka Twende in their second-leg clash which was played in Soweto

embarrassingly crashed out of the 2019/20 Caf after drawing with tournament debutants Green Eagles at home.

They bowed out of the tournament in the preliminary round for the first time since 2012 after drawing 1-1 with the Zambian side at the Orlando Stadium.



Pirates dominated the match from start to finish and they had the ball for long periods and more shots at the opposition goal, but Amit Shamenda's away goal handed Eagles a 2-1 win on aggregate.



Indecisiveness and poor finishing caused the Soweto giants' surprise early exit from Africa's most prestigious club competition and Goal explains why:

Poor Finishing





Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena ensured Bucs' approach play was eye-catching throughout the match, since the hosts penetrated the Eagles defence with ease and created numerous goal-scoring opportunities.



However, the Soweto giants were let down by poor finishing on the night as the likes of Frank Mhango, Justin Shonga, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kabelo Dlamini were guilty of missing easy chances.

Mokwena made all the right changes in the second half which helped pile pressure on the visitors and Pirates started playing crosses into the box, and Happy Jele scored with a header.

Sebastian Mwaange proved to be the hero for Tonka Twende as he made comfortable saves from shots which came straight to the Eagles goalkeeper most of the time.

Article continues below

Indecisiveness





Pirates also paid the price for their indecisiveness in front of goal on a night which saw their attackers find themselves in good scoring positions.



Mhango and Lorch were very selfish because they decided to try to score from very acute angles rather than lay a square ball to a teammate in a better position.



Lorch was the busiest player on the pitch and the Bafana Bafana winger should have at least grabbed two assists against Eagles.

He was denied by Mwaange at the near post on three occasions while attempting to score from an acute angle with his teammates screaming for a square pass in the box.



Mokwena and the Bucs technical team will have to go back to the drawing board and make sure they improve their attackers' decision-making in front of goal.

If they sort out their problems of converting chances, Buccaneers could be a force to be reckoned with again.