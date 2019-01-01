Caf Champions League: We need to give confidence to both Jali and Manyisa - Mosimane

The Masandawana coach has expressed delight after giving the two former Buccanneers midfielders an opportunity last weekend

coach Pitso Mosimane has showered Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa’s partnership with praise whilst indicating that one of them could play against Black on Wednesday night.

The two former midfielders reunited in Masandawana colours and ‘Jingles’ was pleased with their selfless display as they hammered Cote d’Or in the Caf last Friday.

On the other hand, Mosimane added that Jali is now fit, lean and very quick suggesting that his weight problems are over.

“They have played two games together and we have won both. I think one of them will get a chance in the next match,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“What I liked is that they are selfless and played for the team. Oupa Manyisa can sit on the ball, he is a good player but he keeps it simple.

“I am happy to see them play and we have got a lot of games. We need to give them confidence and Andile has done really well, he has been looking after himself.

“I know sometimes his weight gives him problems but let us talk about the positives. He is stronger now and he is quick. When we played the Congolese team in the Champions League, he did well.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilians remain unbeaten in their Premier Soccer League ( ) title defence campaign as they visit Lidoda Duvha, but Mosimane remains in the dark on whether his team will be in Pot A or B in the group stage draw of the continental competition.

“They (Caf) must publish how the points work so that we don’t speculate. They need to inform us about who is in which pot, just like Uefa does. You can never have and in the same group,” continued the coach.

“If you are in Pot B you are either going to have , , or Esperance. We don’t know how you get into Pot A but if you do, then you are a big boy in your group."

Meanwhile, Sundowns head to Thohoyandou sitting fifth with 11 points from three wins and two draws whilst the hosts are 12th with eight points, fresh from a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein .