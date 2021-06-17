Caf Champions League: Underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will go full blast against Wydad Casablanca

The experienced star believes Amakhosi can make history so long as they have the belief and the courage

Kaizer Chiefs' Bernard Parker has admitted they are underdogs but will fight against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League first-leg semi-final tie on Saturday.

Amakhosi made history by making it to this stage and the 35-year-old star has stated that they are determined to prove a point against the Moroccan giants.

"So we are aware that they have more experience in the Champions League. We are also underdogs and we want to go full blast in terms of our freshness in the squad and our point to prove," Parker told Sowetan Live .

"We want to prove a point to the technical team that we can get a notch. Everybody must understand their roles when they go there. I'm sure we will come back with a positive result."

Previously, Chiefs lost 4-0 to the semi-final rivals and Parker is not worried by that result, adding they were defeated because of inexperience: "That was very early in the group stages in the journey. We were not experienced as they were and the experience took over for them," he added.

"The good thing about us is we learned from that game. All the lessons brought us this far and made us stronger in terms of how we need to prepare every time we are on the continent."

Parker further picked what will propel them further at the expense of the Casablanca side, believing it is their time to make history for the Soweto club.

"We have a chance now to make history with belief and I’ve said that every time to the guys. If you have courage and you believe, everything else will come automatically," he concluded.

Article continues below

"Our quality will show. Our brilliance and all other things will show. But if you don’t believe and you don’t show courage, you won’t be able to showcase your full potential on that day.

"I’m sure with the belief we can make history. It is time for us to make history for the club and ourselves. It is a healthy challenge for us in terms of motivation and more than a challenge itself."

Chiefs will host Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium next week after the first-leg encounter at the Stade Mohammed V on July 19.