Caf Champions League: Tsh5m awaits Simba SC’s Man of the Match winner against Kaizer Chiefs

The outstanding player against Amakhosi will be awarded by Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s sponsors

The Simba SC player who will win the Man of the Match award against Kaizer Chiefs will be awarded Tsh500,000 by Emirate Aluminum Profile.

Emirate Aluminum Profile is the sponsors for Player of the Month awards for Wekundu wa Msimbazi and have now promised a huge amount payable in two instalments. The first batch will be paid after the first leg game and the remaining amount will be given out after the second leg game.

"We will give TSh2,500,000 to the best player for game against Kaizer Chiefs and we will also give the same amount in a rematch to be played in Dar es Salaam, May 21 with the aim of increasing the morale of the players," Emirate Aluminum Liaison Officer Issa Maeda told the club's website.

Clatous Chama, Aishi Manula, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, and Joash Onyango have been the most outstanding players for Simba in the Champions League and have been rewarded at various points for their performances including the Premier League.

Simba’s head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is hopeful they can repeat the trick used against AS Vita in their battle against Kaizer Chiefs.

“If we want to win then we have to do it as we did against AS Vita, and all we need is to win against [Chiefs] but also our focus should also be in the return leg because it is very important,” Da Rosa said. “I have told my players we are here to get a good result and we must focus to get a win and then shift focus to the return leg as we have to do the job at home.

“It doesn’t mean we defend a lot because in Congo we did not defend but played an open game, so we need to have balance, we need to open the game but also defend keenly, in Congo we did not defend, but we used the ball well and attacked them and I know I have players who can do it against Chiefs.

“I have good players with quality, who can play the kind of game I am asking from them and I know they will not let us down, they will keep it tight but of course we have to move forward and get the goals.”

Amakhosi will host Wekundu wa Msimbazi at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.