Caf Champions League: TP Mazembe issue injury updates ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The five-time African champions welcome back two players, while as many players have been ruled out against Masandawana

Tout Puissant Mazembe have announced that defender Godet Masengo and forward Isaac Tshibangu will not be available for Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group B match against Mamelodi Sundowns in Lubumbashi.

The two players have been ruled out due to injury and will not take part as Mazembe bid for their first victory in this group after sharing the spoils in their first two games.

The Congolese giants, however, welcome back forward Chico Ushindi and Ugandan left-back Joseph Ochaya, who was an injury scare in Sunday’s league match against Saint Eloi Lupopo.

“The Ravens have intensified their preparations for the match against Mamelodi Sundowns. This Tuesday March 2, it was the rain that interrupted a training match against CS Don Bosco,” Mazembe said in a statement.

“An offensive player returns to the group. Before the downpours came to stop the dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Joel-Freddy Djedje opened the scoring, Don Bosco only equalising a few minutes later.

"For at least 60 minutes, the technical staff tried to establish their technocratic set-up even if they wanted to juggle all the cards in their possession for the expected 90 minutes.

“To take points in front of the South Africans, Pamphile Hihayo will have to retain perfectly fit players. A new element returns since Monday in the squad. It is about Chico Ushindi who returned from illness.

"The attacker actually resumed training and was assessed during the match against Don Bosco.

“Due to illness, Godet Masengo will not be ready on Saturday. The infirmary has a new casualty; Isaac Tshibangu. The youngster – injured against Lupopo - has had an ultrasound, he is put to rest for proper care of his knee.

“The medical staff hope to recover them both soon enough. As for Joseph Benson Ochaya, the Ugandan left at the start of the second half during the derby due to a painful ankle. He has recovered and feels better. He follows an adapted post-injury program.”

Article continues below

Mazembe drew their group matches against CR Belouizdad and Al Hilal.

They face a Sundowns side which has won their two games against the Sudanese and Algerian opponents.

Masandawana were due to arrive in Lubumbashi on Wednesday.