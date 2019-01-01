Caf Champions League: Sredojevic laments Orlando Pirates concentration lapse

The experienced coach has been left to rue the Buccaneers' failure to take their chances against the Tonka Tweende

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic admitted his side were punished due to a lapse in concentration against Green Eagles on Saturday.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a surprise 1-0 defeat to the Zambian side in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round first-leg match, which was played in Lusaka.

Pirates were considered to be the favourites against the tournament debutants, who scored the only goal of the match through Spencer Sautu.

"We dominated in almost all aspects of the match except one crucial aspect which was putting the ball in the back of the net," Sredojevic told Pirates TV after the game.

The Serbian tactician described how they conceded against the run of play in an encounter which took placed at the Nkoloma Stadium.

"We applied ourselves very well. Unfortunately, a lapse of concentration at the beginning of the second half (led to a goal)," the 49-year-old added.

"We were clear on one side and then we lost the ball in an important position which is defensive midfield. The deflection put the opposition player in a position to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, the 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee remains hopeful his side can overturn the deficit in the second-leg clash in and advance to the first round of the tournament.

"We have to prepare ourselves. Our chances are real. We will do everything possible and (try to) produce a big performance. But we will do the talking with our performance on the field of play," Micho explained.

"We will host Green Eagles in South Africa and football will be the winner. We believe we have what it takes to get the result which will take us to the next round."

The second leg is set to take place at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, August 23.