Caf Champions League: Simba SC's Manara invites fans to witness history against Kaizer Chiefs

The vocal spokesperson is hopeful Wekundu wa Msimbazi will make it to the last four

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has once again reiterated his confidence over the team becoming the first from Tanzania to qualify for the Caf Champions League semis.

Mnyama have a daunting task of overturning the 4-0 loss suffered in the first leg against Kaizer Chiefs to make it to the last four of the annual competition. The vocal spokesperson believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi will turn the tables in their favour at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

"Today, history will be made on the Tanzania soil and Africa at large," Manara said hours before the match.

"Fans come out in large numbers and be part of this history. We will be the first team from Tanzania in this 21st century to reach the semi-final of the Caf Champions League."

At the FNB Stadium last weekend, Amakhosi scored their goals through Samir Nurkovic - who scored a brace, Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro scoring the other goals.

Meanwhile, Dylan Kerr believes Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper will be the player under most pressure in the second leg.

Itumeleng Khune is expected to reclaim his position, from Bruce Bvuma, after serving his suspension and recovering from injury.

The Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila tactician has further hit out at Simba for their mentality in the first leg.

"Chiefs keeper [Khune] will be the one under most pressure on Saturday," Kerr told Goal.

"In the last meeting, I think Simba went to Johannesburg believing they already won and were caught out by a good direct Chiefs. But we all understand in football anything can happen."

The 54-year-old has now opined on what to expect on Saturday.

"Simba have to score, and score early; as long as Chiefs do not come to defend," Kerr continued.

"I am expecting the hosts to attack more from the first whistle because they are desperate for many goals."

Neither of the two teams have ever made it to the last four. While Khune is expected back for Amakhosi, the hosts are set to play without Jonas Mkude. The defensive midfielder asked for permission to attend to urgent family matters.