Caf Champions League: Simba SC will remain flag bearers for next 20 years – Morrison

The Ghanaian star taunts their rivals that they should forget taking part in the Champions League as the Msimbazi giants will dominate

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison has sent a clear warning to rival clubs in the Mainland Premier League that they will continue to represent Tanzania in the Caf Champions League for the next 15 to 20 years.

The Ghanaian star, who joined from rivals Yanga SC at the start of the season, was part of the Msimbazi giants squad that reached the quarter-finals of the competition in this campaign before losing 4-3 on aggregate to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The Soweto giants won their quarter-final first leg fixture at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg 4-0 and despite Simba winning the return leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium 3-0 on Saturday, it was not enough to secure their passage to the last four.

Despite the exit, Morrison, who came in as a first-half substitute to replace injured Muzamiru Yassin against Amakhosi, has stated they will sweep all the trophies on offer in Tanzania this season and no team will stop them from carrying the country’s flag at the next Champions League competition.

“I am very proud to wear this Simba jersey, we have been eliminated from the Caf Champions League, but we are planning to make sure we win all the remaining Cups on offer in Tanzania,” Morrison said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We don’t have any team that can represent Tanzania well in such a competition apart from Simba, or else, the same teams cannot do it without the presence of Simba, so all I know is Simba will represent Tanzania in the Champions League for the next 15 to 20 years.”

Meanwhile, Simba have named captain John Bocco as their man of the match from the Kaizer Chiefs match.

Article continues below

The towering Taifa Stars forward returned to the Simba squad after missing the first leg in South Africa and was the star man as he scored the first two goals before Clatous Chama added the third, forcing Chiefs to defend with all their lives until the final whistle.

Simba have confirmed on their Instagram page the 31-year-old player will be presented with the award after being named the best player in the game which went by the policy of 'Ama Zetu Ama Zao' and the dance was completed by Simba trouncing the visitors.

Bocco will receive the prize money of two and a half million (TShs 2,500,000) from Emirate Aluminum Company.