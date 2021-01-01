Caf Champions League: Simba SC want to restore respect vs Kaizer Chiefs

Wekundu wa Msimbazi hope to turn the tables against Amakhosi after a humiliating defeat in the first leg

Simba SC has said they believe the players can restore respect after going down 4-0 against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League quarter-final last week.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi went down against the Premier Soccer League side during the first leg encounter at the FNB Stadium in Johannesbu,rg and the Tanzanian champions have spoken of their confidence in overturning the result.

"We have hope in you [players] and believe that you can turn tables and restore respect for Msimbazi and Tanzania in general," Simba wrote on their social media pages on Wednesday.

Simba face the daunting task of battling past Amakhosi and continue with their pursuit of a place in the semi-finals. After impressive outings in the group stage, Wekundu wa Msimbazi made it clear that they were now targeting a berth in the final although the initial objective was to at least reach the semis.

In a group that had the current Champions League kings Al Ahly as well as AS Vita and Al Merrikh, Simba emerged the best side with 13 points where they only lost a game.

The 4-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs came as a shock not only to the fans but also for the club's chairman Mo Dewji, who promised to invest heavily in the team going forward.

In the last two transfer season, Wekundu wa Msimbazi brought onboard players whom they hoped would help achieve their continual dream.

Joash Onyango, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu and Perfect Chkwende were signed to strengthen the team. Only Chikwende, among the new players, has had little playing time as compared to the rest.

Meanwhile, Caf has picked the referees who will oversee the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on May 22.

Pacifique Ndabihawenima of Burundi will be the centre referee and Emery Niyongabo will be the first assistant referee. Pascal Ndimunzigo has been selected as the second assistant referee while George Gatogato will be the fourth official.

Mike Letti will help the Burundian referees as the match commissioner in the game that is expected to be highly charged.

“Of course, we still have hope; we believe in that, we know it is possible to turn the tables, we know what happens when we play at Mkapa, we want to bank on that and see what happens,” Simba’s head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa said as they prepare to host Chiefs.