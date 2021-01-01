Caf Champions League: Simba SC will not be affected by Kariakoo derby vs Kaizer Chiefs - Rweyemamu

The Msimbazi giants maintain they are psychologically prepared to face Amakhosi in the first leg despite derby problems

Simba SC have maintained they will not be affected by the postponement of their Kariakoo Derby against rivals Yanga SC when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in a Caf Champions League quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants were due to face their rivals in the Mainland Premier League derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday but it was called off after Yanga refused to adhere to the Tanzania Football Federation’s late kick-off time change.

Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has told Goal despite the players failing to play in the derby, they are well-motivated heading into the first leg clash against Amakhosi and they will not be affected in any way by not playing against their rivals.

“Psychologically we are prepared to face Kaizer [Chiefs], we are not thinking of the derby now and remember this are two different competitions, against Yanga is a league match and this is a Champions League fixture,” Rweyemamu told Goal.

“The Mainland league is a marathon, you fight to win and get points and whoever get more points at end of the season, wins the title, but in Champions League it is a knockout competition, you win you proceed to the next stage, you lose you are knocked out, so this are two different competitions and not playing against Yanga will not affect us at all.

“So we always prepare differently when playing in the two competitions and we have already forgotten what happened against Yanga, we respect them, they are a great team but now our focus is on Chiefs, it is the task we are focused on.”

On how prepared the squad is, Rweyemamu said: “The squad is good, they are ready to play in South Africa, they are all in good shape and we have travelled minus three players namely Said Ndemla, Miraj Athuman and Perfect Chikwende and Bernard Morrison, whom as I explained earlier he had issues with his travelling papers but will be sorted to join in South Africa soon.”

“We all know Perfect Chikwende is not registered to play in Caf competition and Ndemla and Athuman have not travelled because of sickness and family issues but the most important thing we have travelled with a squad of 24 players and we will be 25 when Morrison joins us," Rweyemamu explained.

On what to expect in the game, Rweyemamu told Goal: “It will not be an easy game, remember there is no easy game in football, whether in Mainland league, FA Cup or Champions League, because any team you come up against is always prepared to get a win, but we have prepared well but in football, you have to have respect for your opponent.

“We respect them [Chiefs] and for them to have also reached the quarter-finals means they are a good team and we cannot underrate them but we believe we have prepared our players well and we are going for a good result because we have the desire to do well in the competition.”

The match against Chiefs will be played at FNB Stadium on Saturday.