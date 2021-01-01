Caf Champions League: Simba SC deserve to be in quarters against Kaizer Chiefs – Bocco

The Taifa Stars player maintains the Msimbazi giants have worked hard to reach the last eight and will face Amakhosi without fear

Simba SC striker John Bocco has sent a strong warning to Kaizer Chiefs that they are not in the quarter-final stage of the Caf Champions League by mistake.

The Msimbazi giants reached the last eight of the competition after topping Group A which also had African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Ahead of their first-leg meeting against the South African club at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Bocco has revealed Simba deserved to qualify because of their determination and the targets they had set for the season.

“I have a strong belief we did not reach the quarter-finals by luck but we reached the stage because of the hard work we did and because of our determination to do well in the competition,” Bocco told Goal before the team boarded the plane for Johannesburg.

“When the season kicked off, the club had set their targets and for us is to make sure we reach those targets and we know with good preparations and teamwork we still have a good chance of going far in this competition, we are in a good position to do well.

“We are confident of getting a good result in South Africa, we know Kaizer Chiefs are a good side, we cannot underrate them, we have respect for them but remember we also have the targets we set before the season started and that is what we are chasing and what is motivating us to do well.

“We understand the game will be difficult, and we are now in a different stage, the knockout stage and not the group stage and that is a very different scenario we are facing now but we believe that from our side our preparations will help us, we are confident we are going for a win and we will return home victorious.”

Simba have already left for South Africa with a squad of 24 players after midfielder Bernard Morrison failed to make the trip owing to unfinished paperwork.

Simba SC squad; Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, and Ally Salim.

Article continues below

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib, and Chris Mugalu.