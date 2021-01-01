Caf Champions League: Simba SC's debt doesn't matter, Kaizer Chiefs will fall – Manara

The outspoken official maintains the Msimbazi giants will set a new record when they face Amakhosi at Mkapa Stadium on Saturday

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has maintained his stance the club will shock Africa and the world by eliminating Kaizer Chiefs from the Caf Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will welcome Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, looking to overturn the 4-0 loss suffered in the first leg quarter-final clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

With a day remaining before the two teams face off again, Manara has stated as much as they have a huge debt after losing 4-0 in the first leg, they will shock the world by eliminating Amakhosi from the competition.

“The only thing that will make us qualify is the legs and brains of our players, the rest is just talk,” the outspoken Manara wrote on his social media pages.

“If our players will give 100% on the pitch, we have a very big chance of shocking Africa and the world, it doesn’t matter how huge the debt we have [losing 4-0], we all know the importance of the players we have in our squad, and so it is upon them, if they want us to qualify, we will qualify, if they don’t want us not to qualify, then we will not qualify.

“Lastly, we pray to God to give our players the power and strength to fight for their jerseys, and they should also know they are on the verge of setting a big record tomorrow [Saturday], and that is what will happen.”

The 4-0 loss is the biggest Simba have suffered in the recent past despite facing big sides. In the group stage, Simba picked up surprising wins against Al Ahly and AS Vita and finished as the winners of the group.

In a previous interview, Manara claimed an intense 10-minute attack by Simba SC will turn the game around against Chiefs on Saturday.

“If Simba are going to attack seriously and intensely in the first 10 minutes, Kaizer Chiefs are going to fall because no team in Africa can stand furious attacks from Simba under 10 minutes,” Manara told the club’s Online TV.

“In 10 minutes, we will have scored the first goal and that is when Chiefs must forget about everything because the match will be over by then. With attacks by Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, and Bernard Morrison, the opponent must collapse.”

Manara also revealed their slogan ahead of the meeting against the Premier Soccer League side in Dar es Salaam.

Article continues below

“We have prepared but to get results we will depend on the feet of Joash Onyango and his company. 'Do or Die Season Two' is our slogan,” he added. “They will not get out of Mkapa Stadium with any meaningful result.

“I am going to sleep at the camp and I have already told my wife because we must push our players. We must show how Simba are big. In fact, Simba were among three clubs that had been tipped to be African champions then we lost to Kaizer Chiefs. How?”

Under French coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, Simba are yet to suffer defeat at Mkapa Stadium as they have beaten Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0, hammered AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1, and also beat Al-Merrikh of Sudan 3-0.