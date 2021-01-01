Caf Champions League: 'Simba have not given up' - Bocco ahead of Kaizer Chiefs date

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are hoping to reverse the 4-0 defeat suffered in the first leg to advance to the semi-finals

Simba SC captain is confident his team will get the needed result to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from the Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi won the first leg of their quarter-final 4-0 at the FNB Stadium last weekend with Samir Nurkovic - who scored a brace, Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro scoring the other goals.

Despite enjoying that huge win, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi striker is optimistic the Tanzanian champions can turn the tables on their opponents.

"We have not given up, we believe we are going to get the win we need [to advance]," Bocco said ahead of the game.

The striker has been sidelined for a big part of the season owing to injuries. In the first leg, he came in as a substitute but had no time to make an impact.

However, on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the towering attacker will be hoping for more minutes.

Meanwhile, Mnyama spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed an intense 10-minute attack by Wekundu wa Msimbazi will turn the game around against Chiefs.

"If Simba are going to attack seriously and intensely in the first 10 minutes, Kaizer Chiefs are going to fall because no team in Africa can stand furious attacks from Simba under 10 minutes," Manara told the club’s Online TV.

"In 10 minutes, we will have scored the first goal and that is when Chiefs must forget about everything because the match will be over by then. With attacks by Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, and Bernard Morrison, the opponent must collapse."

Manara also revealed their slogan ahead of the meeting against the Premier Soccer League side in Dar es Salaam.

"We have prepared but to get results we will depend on the feet of Joash Onyango and his company. 'Do or Die Season Two' is our slogan," he added. "They will not get out of Mkapa Stadium with any meaningful result.

"I am going to sleep at the camp and I have already told my wife because we must push our players. We must show how Simba are big. In fact, Simba were among three clubs that had been tipped to be African champions then we lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

"How?"