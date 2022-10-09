Caf Champions League: Rivers United overcome Wydad AC, Esperance crumble against Plateau United

Rivers United and Plateau United overcame Wydad AC and Esperance 2-1 respectively in Sunday’s Caf Champions League second round first leg fixtures.

Wydad lose to Rivers United

Plateau United secures comeback win

NPFL sides could qualify for group stage

WHAT HAPPENED? At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, reigning African champions Wydad took a 32nd-minute lead against Rivers United courtesy of Senegalese forward Bouly Sambou – who beat goalkeeper Victor Sochima from close. That lead lasted for just two minutes as Malachi Ohawume levelled matter for the hosts. Seven minutes before the hour mark, the Pride of Rivers took the lead thanks to Paul Acquah’s strike. Even at the North Africans’ pouring attack, Stanley Eguma’s men stayed calm to emerge victorious.

WHAT ELSE? In a similar fashion at the M.KO. Abiola Stadium, Plateau United conceded first against Esperance with Anice Badri finding the net after 27 minutes. Ifeanyi Emmanuel put the Peace Boys back on level terms seven minutes later as the Tunisians were unable to deal with Daniel Itodo’s long throw-in. On the stroke of half time, Mustapha Yuga put the home team ahead and that served as the winner of the thrilling encounter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following these impressive results, the Nigeria Professional Football League outfits are in contention to qualify for the tournament’s group stage barring any blip in the reverse fixture.

DID YOU KNOW? Enyimba are the only team from Nigeria to have won the Caf Champions League. The People’s Elephants achieved this feat for the first time in 2003. They successfully defended their crown the following year after breezing past Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR NPFL TEAMS? Rivers United are guests of the Moroccan side on October 16 at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, while Plateau United would be aiming to hold on to their lead against the Tunisians on October 15 at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi.