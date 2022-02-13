Caf Champions League: Raja Casablanca's time-wasting upsets AmaZulu FC's McCarthy

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy was unhappy with the time-wasting tactics used by Raja Casablanca on Saturday night.



Usuthu got off to a losing start in their Caf Champions League Group B campaign as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Moroccan giants at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.



The result saw the PSL side mark their debut appearance in the group stage with a narrow loss and McCarthy feels Usuthu could have done better in both defence and attack.



"A little bit of miscommunication in our defence in terms of clearing the ball and allowing Raja in behind and they scored the all-important goal," McCarthy said in the post-match press conference.



"But I think we could have done better with our defending, I think we could have done better in front of goal. We didn't really work the keeper too much because we couldn't hit the target.



"And if you want to win football matches you've got to put the ball in the back of the net when the chances come and that didn't happen."



Mouhssine Moutouali scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute and then there were many game stoppages due to injuries suffered by Raja players during the remaining minutes of the match which frustrated McCarthy.



"Then you go and concede a goal a few minutes later and the opposition go 1-0 up and it becomes a game of delaying tactics, players going down unnecessarily when they're not injured and it disturbs our rhythm," he continued.



"You don't get five or six moments where you can create situations because there is always a player down injured and it's stop-start, stop-start, you don't win the game.



"Overall it was a nice experience for us, a good first match and now we've got recovery to do and travel back to South Africa until we face our next game and hopefully we take a lot of positives from this game into our next game and come good with a victory."



AmaZulu are now set to take on Guinean giants Horoya in their second Group B encounter which is scheduled to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.