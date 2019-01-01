Caf Champions League: Profiling Mamelodi Sundowns' Group C opponents

The Brazilians will again face familiar foes Wydad Casablanca this season but there are two other teams to also look at in their group

will again attempt to win the Caf after making the group stages of this season's edition.

On Wednesday night, Sundowns were pitted in Group C alongside USM Alger, and Atletico Petroleos de Luanda.

Goal introduces the three opponents who will each have to play the Brazilians over two legs with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-final stages.

USM Alger

USM Alger is one of the oldest teams in Africa. Also known as USMA, the team from was founded in 1937, and they are currently playing in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

The Algerian side plays their home games at Omar Hamadi Stadium which can take up to 10 000 spectators.

They are one of the most successful teams in Algeria with eight league titles to their name between 1963 and 2019 while finishing as runners-up on four occasions.

USMA have a joint-record eight Algerian Cup titles (with ) and won the Algerian Super Cup twice in 2013 and 2016.

Their best season in the Caf Champions League was back in 2015 when they reached the finals, only to lose 4-1 on aggregate to .

Wydad Casablanca

The Moroccan side needs no introduction to South African football fans having faced Sundowns in the same competition before.

The two teams will meet for the fourth consecutive season in Africa's premier club competition, meaning Pitso Mosimane knows exactly what to expect from them.

Like USM Alger, Wydad were founded in 1937. They play their home games at Stade Mohammed V; a 67 000 capacity venue in Casablanca.

Wydad is the most successful team in with a whopping 37 domestic trophies in their cabinet. They have won a record 20 Moroccan league titles and nine Moroccan Cups and eight Moroccan Super Cups.

Wydad have two Caf Champions League titles, with their recent crown coming in 2017 while they also won the Caf Super Cup in 2018.

In 2002, Wydad lifted the then African Cup Winners' Cup when they beat Ghanaian giants 3-1 over two legs.

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda

Simply known as Petro Atletico, the Angolan side was founded in 1982 and play their home games at Estadio de 11 Novembro in Luanda.

They are regarded as the most successful team in the country despite last winning the Angolan League 10 years ago.

Overall, Petro Atletico won 15 league titles between 1982 and 2009. They finished as the league's runners-up last season to qualify for this season's Caf Champions League.

Their success in the Angolan Cup began in 1987, and since then, they have lifted the trophy on 11 separate occasions.

Petro Atletico have won the Angolan Super Cup six times between 1987 and 2013.

However, they haven't been able to do well in Caf competitions as they are yet to win any continental title despite their dominance in the Angolan league.