Caf Champions League: Cote d’Or vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Brazilians head out to Seychelles to honour their clash against Cote d’Or as they look for a victory

will target an away win as they visit Cote d’Or of Seychelles in their first-round first-leg match of the Caf on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians are fresh from a convincing 5-2 victory on aggregate against the side from Congo, AS Otoho d’Oyo in the previous round.

As they look to reach the next stage, the South African Premier Soccer League ( ) side will have to bring their A-game against a side that is relatively unknown when it comes to continental football.

Meanwhile, the hosts are also looking to raise their profile against one of the big teams in the continent as they look to make their maiden appearance in the group stage of the lucrative competition.

In their maiden campaign, Cote d’Or is fresh from an away goal win after drawing twice with Fomboni FC from Comoros over a two-legged affair in the previous stage.

The Brazilians head into the encounter motivated by their unbeaten run in their domestic campaign and will look to bag a win and ensure they head to the second leg at home in the front foot.

Game Cote d'Or vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, September 14 Time 14:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be broadcast live, but you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com N/A

Squads & Team News

Although the Brazilians are also campaigning in the league to defend their trophy and lift their 10th title, they are also looking to reach the final of the MTN8, where they have a date against SuperSport United in the second leg of the semi-final next week.

On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops have been rested as they come from a two-week break owing to the Fifa international break.

In addition, the former African Coach of the Year will bank on the depth in his squad, as he alluded to the fact the might not use his regular players, but he should be wary of undermining the Islanders.

Players such as Ali Meza, Aubrey Ngoma Ngoma, Harold Majadibodu and Soumahoro Bangaly have all travelled with the Brazilians to Seychelles for this weekend and they could be given a run in the encounter

As the Chloorkop-based club is currently without experienced defender Ricardo Nascimento through injury, Mosimane could look to unleash Mosa Lebusa and partner with Wayne Arendse at the heart of the defence.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana boss could look to have Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino in the centre of the park for inspiration and creativity.

For the hosts, the likes of Tony Kizito, Adeshina and Peter Bgenga could be a threat for Sundowns and they will want to upset the experienced continental giants.

Match Preview

Although this will the first meeting between the two teams, there is no doubt that the match is set to produce goals as the hosts will want to head to Pretoria with a goal.

Dubbed as one of the best teams in Seychelles, Cote d’Or are now looking to test their quality and ability to make the country proud in the continent.

On the part of the Brazilians, Sundowns will be comfortable with a draw especially one where they secure a crucial away goal, but a win will definitely make ‘Jingles’ happy.