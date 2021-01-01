Caf Champions League: Petro de Luanda 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs - Wasteful Amakhosi held in Angola

The Soweto giants missed an opportunity to move up to the second spot on the group standings when they drew with the Tricolours

Kaizer Chiefs were left to rue their missed chances after drawing 0-0 with Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League Group C match on Tuesday evening.



The Tricolours were desperate to record their first victory in this season's group stage and also avenge their recent 2-0 defeat to Chiefs in the reverse fixture last week.

Attackers Tiago Azulao, Job and Picas started for Petro once again as coach Toni Cosano kept his faith in the front three despite the team failing to score in Johannesburg.

On the other hand, Amakhosi were keen to boost their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals by securing another win over the Tricolours.

Coach Gavin Hunt made four changes to the team which faced Petro as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus all returned to the starting line-up.

Chiefs threatened first when Lebogang Manyama's deflected free-kick was cleared off the goal-line by Petro goalkeeper Signori Antonio as the hosts survived a scare.

Petro then took control of the match, but they couldn't penetrate the visitors' tight defence and the Tricolours were only limited to long-range shots.

Dany's attempt from distance found Daniel Akpeyi well positioned to make a comfortable save in the Chiefs goal as the hosts looked to break the deadlock.

Chiefs finished the first-half the stronger of the two teams, but Philani Zulu and Manyama failed to take their chances with only Antonio to beat and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

Both teams created chances after the restart with Akpeyi denying Azulao with a diving save and Manyama's attempt from a free-kick brushed the upright.

Samir Nurkovic was introduced by Hunt in the 67th minute as the Soweto giants looked to snatch a late winning goal in the latter stages of the game.

However, it was Manyama who looked the likeliest Chiefs player to score as the 30-year-old rounded keeper Antonio, but somehow he chipped the ball just over the crossbar.

It proved to be the last real goalscoring opportunity of the game and the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw on the night.

As a result, Chiefs remained third on the group standings - level on points with second-placed Horoya AC of Guinea and five points behind leaders Wydad, with two games left.

Chiefs have now turned their attention to their Soweto Derby encounter against their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, in a titanic PSL game on Sunday.