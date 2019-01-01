Caf Champions League: Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles - TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Bucs are targeting nothing but a victory over Tonka Twende, who are hoping to cause an upset against the 1995 champions

will square off with Green Eagles in the Caf preliminary round second-leg match on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are desperate for a victory after losing 1-0 in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago against the Zambian side.

The last time Bucs were eliminated in the preliminary round was in 2012 and they will be keen to avoid an early exit from the tournament this time around.

Meanwhile, Eagles are looking to advance to the next round in their debut appearance in the competition.

Tonka Tweende managed to reach the first round in last season's Caf Confederation Cup and they will be to hoping to improve on that in 2019.

Game Orlando Pirates vs. Green Eagles Date Saturday, August 24 Time 21h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Pirates have had to make changes to their technical team since they lost to Eagles in the first-leg clash in Lusaka.

Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic resigned as the club's head coach and Rulani Mokwena is in charge of the team on an interim basis.



Mokwena will be hoping Thembinkosi Lorch rediscovers the form which saw him clinch the Footballer of the Year last season and help Bucs defeat Eagles.

On the other hand, Eagles' mentor Aggrey Chiyangi was named Zambian Coach of the Year a week after masterminding a victory over Pirates.

The highly-rated coach will be looking to ensure Tonka Tweende avoid a defeat against Bucs which would see his side advance to the next round.

Eagles will look to Spencer Sautu to inspire the team to another victory over the Buccaneers, having scored the only goal of the match in the first-leg clash.



Match Preview

Pirates have been struggling since they succumbed to a defeat to Eagles two weeks ago.

The four-time PSL champions have failed to win their last four matches across all competitions - recording three successive defeats.

Their recent 1-0 defeat to in the MTN8 clash ended Pirates' 20-match unbeaten run at home.



Meanwhile, Eagles have been inactive since securing a famous victory over the 1995 Champions League winners.

They recorded a win over Eswatini's Young Buffaloes and a defeat against Algerian side NA Hussein Dey on the road during their 2018/19 Confederation Cup campaign.



This will be the second meeting between Pirates and Eagles, who will be playing their first competitive match in South Africa.



The last time Pirates hosted a Zambian club in the Champions League was in 2013.

They defeated Zanaco 2-1 at the FNB Stadium in the first round second-leg clash.

Mokwena's side will have to win by two clear goals required if Eagles score at the Orlando Stadium, while a 1-1 stalemate on aggregate will see the two teams go to a penalty shootout.

The winner on aggregate between Pirates and Eagles will take on either KMKM FC of Zanzibar or Angolan champions C.D. Primeiro de Agosto in the next round.