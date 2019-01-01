Caf Champions League: Orlando Pirates should forget beautiful football against Green Eagles - Ramokadi

The retired striker has advised the Buccaneers ahead of their must-win encounter against Tonka Tweende at Orlando Stadium

legend Bruce Ramokadi says his former side should be ready to play ugly against Green Eagles on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers are trailing 1-0 on aggregate against the Zambian side in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round tie.

“Look, there is no doubt that we have been playing some of the most beautiful football in recent months in the country, but this is a different competition which requires a very different approach," Ramokadi told the club's official website.

“When playing in the Champions League sometimes you need to put aside the pretty stuff and focus on getting the result.

"A team can have all the ball possession but the most important statistic in football during our time and even in today’s game – is the goals scored column. At the end of the day that’s what is important, nothing else," he continued.

Ramokadi, who was part of the Bucs team which won the 1995 Champions League title, explained how they made history.

“We won in 1995 with our backs against the ropes, just like this game. We arrived in to play BCC Lions, only to be told our match would be delayed because the President’s wife was hosting a rally at the stadium on that very day, so the game had to be delayed," Ramokadi added.

“After that rally, the pitch was horrendous and we knew we had to change the way we play in order to survive the conditions. We cut out all the fancy stuff in midfield and just played the ball long to Marks Maponyane, who held it up while we flooded their box."

Pirates are heading into this clash winless in their last four matches across all competitions and Ramokadi stressed the importance of securing a win over Eagles.

"It frustrated them to the point that their fans turned on them and started supporting us. In the second half we finished them off and the rest is history," he said.

“Beautiful football has its place, but not in the current circumstance where we need to win at all cost and win well to advance to the next round.

"We have to get the result, especially after the three-game losing streak. We are at home and we have to deliver for the home fans.”