Caf Champions League: Orlando Pirates optimistic despite Green Eagles defeat - Jele

The central defender is disappointed after their surprise defeat to Tonka Tweende with Bucs having failed to grab a crucial away goal

captain Happy Jele admitted his side will have to improve ahead of their Caf second leg clash against Zambian side Green Eagles.

The Buccaneers opened their 2019/20 continental qualifying campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Eagles in Zambia on Saturday afternoon.



Spencer Sautu's solitary goal handed Tonka Tweende a historic win in the team's debut appearance in the continental tournament.

Jele, who is hoping to lead Bucs to their third Champions League final this season, is disappointed with the result after his team created chances which they failed to convert.



"I'm very disappointed with the result we got," Jele revealed during the post-match press conference.



"I think we managed to play very well, but we did not get the ball in the back of the net. So, it is the disappointing part."

The 32-year-old defender still harbours hopes of reaching the next round of the competition, but he knows they need to work on the mistakes they did in Lusaka.

"All in all, we will go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong in the game," the defender continued.



"We will try to rectify all the mistakes we did and we will see what happens in the second leg match."

Pirates will host Eagles at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on Friday, August 23.

The winner on aggregate between the two teams will take on either Angolan champions Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto or KMKM FC of Zanzibar in the next round.