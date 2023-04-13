Caf Champions League or Nedbank Cup? Zwane makes his case on ending trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has made a bold statement about his team challenging for a Caf Champions League slot and Nedbank Cup glory.

Chiefs are two points out of a Caf CL spot

Amakhosi are also in Nedbank quarters

Zwane makes his choice

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs are still in the race for Caf Champions League qualification for next season. Amakhosi are also in the quarter-finals of the domestic Cup competition.

Zwane insists he is not prioritising either competition since the Glamour Boys will give their best in every game they play.

WHAT HE SAID: "We don’t choose games. At Kaizer Chiefs, you play to win every game. As much as we want to finish in position two, we still want to win the cup as well," Zwane told the media.

"That has been the culture of the club. The history of the club has always been about winning things, silverware more especially for our supporters and the club.

"So we take every game very, very seriously. We’re not going to select games or say ‘this one is more important than the other’.

"The only thing that we’re going to do is to juggle the squad around if need be, but the focus is to make sure that we finish as high as possible but also make sure that we go all the way to the final, win it. We want to win it all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are the other teams chasing a Caf Champions League slot.

In the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi will have to out-muscle Bucs and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns among other opponents to win it.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, the Glamour Boys play Royal AM hoping to get a positive result to advance.