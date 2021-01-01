Caf Champions League: Simba SC were worthy opponents for Kaizer Chiefs – Nurkovic

The Serbian forward said the Msimbazi giants gave Amakhosi a difficult game but they had already sealed the tie at home

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted they could have found it difficult to eliminate Simba SC from the Caf Champions League had they not won their first meeting convincingly.

Amakhosi reached their first-ever semi-final of the competition after securing a 4-3 aggregate win against the Msimbazi giants, and this is after they won the first leg of their quarter-final clash 4-0 before Simba managed a 3-0 win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, but it was not enough to see them through.

Nurkovic, who was the hero for the Soweto giants in the first leg at FNB Stadium as he scored two goals a week ago, has told Goal had they not used their chances to pick up a huge win in the home game, then Simba could have eliminated them from the competition.

“We were expecting a tough game but the most important thing is that we are through, we won the first game convincingly but we all knew Simba will come all-out attacking but we are through,” Nurkovic told Goal after the game.

“Of course we are always taking one game at a time, and see how far we can go, Simba are a very good team and we were expecting them to come at us with high pressure, and press hard on us and there was nothing we could do but only to defend.

"They were worthy opponents for us, and the first leg win made the difference.

“For us, it was very important that we created a lot of chances in the first game at home and we used them and now we have won with a one-goal difference and are through to the semi-finals.”

In the match watched by 10,000 fans, Simba took the lead in the 24th minute after a through-ball from Clatous Chama was met by Shomari Kapombe, who in turn laid it to John Bocco, and the towering striker unleashed a right-footed effort which sneaked past Bruce Bvuma’s legs into the net.

After the resumption, Simba knew they still needed three goals to stay in the tie, and they went 2-0 up in the 56th minute when Luis Miquissone danced through Chiefs' defence from the left wing before delivering a low cross which Bocco slotted home after it took a deflection off a Chiefs defender.

Simba then kept their hopes alive in the 86th minute after Chama danced through the Chiefs defence before placing the ball past Bvuma for the third goal, prompting a nervy ending to the fixture, although ultimately no further goals were scored.

Chiefs held on to qualify on a 4-3 aggregate win but the 3-0 win ensured Simba had not lost a match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the campaign this season.